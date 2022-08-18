Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – American actress, Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s results.

Ms Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.

The Emmy-winning film and television star was removed from life support at a burns centre on Sunday.

She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on August 5, causing both the car and the home to burst into flames.

Only Ms Heche was injured, suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Ms Heche. However, police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner’s office listed August 11 as her date of death.

Ms Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World in the late 1980s, before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and starred in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.