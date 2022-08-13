Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 13, 2022 – Undercover police officers are in pursuit of a middle-aged man believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Kasarani.

The wanted gangster who goes by the street name, Big Man, reportedly leads a gang of armed criminals.

The gang rides on a motorbike while armed with pistols.

They recently attacked a woman at Seasons estate, Kasarani, and shot her on the thigh.

The suspect, who has been on police radar for a while, reportely resurfaced in Kasarani recently after disappearing from the city for almost one year.

See his photo below.

