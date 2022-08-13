Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, July 13, 2022 – Undercover police officers are in pursuit of a middle-aged man believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Kasarani.
The wanted gangster who goes by the street name, Big Man, reportedly leads a gang of armed criminals.
The gang rides on a motorbike while armed with pistols.
They recently attacked a woman at Seasons estate, Kasarani, and shot her on the thigh.
The suspect, who has been on police radar for a while, reportely resurfaced in Kasarani recently after disappearing from the city for almost one year.
See his photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>