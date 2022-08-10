Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 August 2022 – Flamboyant businesswoman Amira has taken to social media to celebrate after losing 17 Kgs.

The mother of two, who has been struggling with weight and was once body shamed by her ex-husband’s former girlfriend Amber Ray, said that she has been working on her herself and the results are excellent.

She posted her latest photo and it’s without a doubt that her body has transformed.

“When I said am working on Myself I meant it. It’s important to remind yourself of how far you’ve come and how far you can go just take it one step at a time.

“I decided to make a beautiful life for myself and I will only look back to see my growth! The grass is not greener on the other side; It’s greener where you water it,’’ she wrote.

Adding, “ I did it! I’m so proud of myself! This is how -17kgs looks like *pats myself on the back”.

