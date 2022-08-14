Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 August 2022 – Neno Evangelism founder, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, has advised Agano party presidential candidate, David Mwaure, to quit politics and continue serving God in church after he trailed in the Presidential race.

While preaching to his congregants, Ng’ang’a wondered how Wajackoyah, whose manifesto was promoting bhang, garnered more votes than Mwaure, who is a preacher.

“Nimeona Wajackoya ako na kura nyingi sana. Yule anauza nyoka na bangi na kuna bishop yuko hapo na huyu wa bangi ndio ako na kura nyingi. Na ni bishop! Bishop! Ulienda kubaya, bishop rudi kwa kanisa. Bishop ghai! Amekaa miaka nne, forty years bishop na leo ametokelezea na huyu wa bangi akatokelezea, hata hajanyoa na bishop amenyoa na amevaa suti, huyu amefunga tu kilemba. Sasa huyu wa bangi nimeangalia nikaona hata Mandera ako na kura,” Ng’ang’a said as he laughed at Mwaure.

Mwaure has already conceded defeat and congratulated William Ruto, claiming he is the President-elect.

