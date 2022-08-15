Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Amber Heard is changing her legal team with the hopes of winning her appeal against the Johny Depp verdict.

The actress, who is currently appealing the Johnny Depp verdict, announced Monday, August 15, that she has hired the law firm Ballard Spahr as she ventures into an appellate court.

The lead attorneys from the firm that are taking on her case include David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown — both of whom successfully defended the NYT against a defamation suit recently brought by Sarah Palin.

Amber is keeping Ben Rottenborn onboard with the addition of Axelrod and Brown, but she is letting go of one lawyer — Ms. Elaine Bredehoft, who was lead counsel in the Heard—Depp trial.