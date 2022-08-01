Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 1 August 2022 – Amber Heard has been forced to sell her Yucca Valley home in California for $1.05million after losing court battle against Johnny Depp.

The American actress was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn’t have enough cash to do so.

She may now have begun raising some of that cash by selling her home in California, according to TMZ.

According to Zillow property records, the Aquaman actress sold her home in Yucca Valley for $1,050,000 with a July 18 closing date.

Heard had purchased the property back in 2019 through an anonymous trust tied to her for the price tag of $570,000.

TMZ confirmed the house was in fact Heard’s after contacting the new owner, who said he had been in contact with her people, though never with her directly.

Amber’s investment in the house paid off as its value has nearly doubled and she’s profiting about $480,000. However, it’s still a long way from the money Depp is owed.