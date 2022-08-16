Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Incoming Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has urged Azimio supporters to pray for Raila Odinga, following the announcement of the final General Election results yesterday.

Taking to social media pages, Wanga expressed her disappointment over the results declaring William Ruto as the President-elect.

“I am aware that many of you are currently hurting and struggling with disappointment and lack of clarity over what happened yesterday. As a strong supporter of Baba, I share your disappointment. I am hurt at a very personal level,” said Wanga.

She urged her followers to stay calm, soldier on with their support for Odinga and pray for him.

“In the meantime, let’s stand firmly behind Baba and pray for him,” she added.

While dismissing the outcome of the poll as electoral fraud, Wanga revealed that the Azimio team was deliberating the way forward, hinting at a possible petition against the presidential results.

“Our very able legal team has assured us that the irregularities, the election malpractices and the lack of transparency with which Chairman Wafula Chebukati conducted the Commission’s business are so glaring that yesterday’s declaration cannot stand,” Wanga added.

She described the electoral process as deeply flawed, saying the matter is not over.

According to her, the Azimo legal team has assembled and will be doing everything possible to ensure the right winner is declared.

Raila got 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85 percent of the total votes cast, while Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.