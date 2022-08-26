Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto is a very disturbed man, perhaps because of Raila Odinga’s petition at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn his victory and which seems not to be going his way according to the latest reports.

This is after the latest reports indicate that Ruto may have rigged the election with the help of IEBC staff, with evidence showing inflated figures in Forms 34A in his strongholds, especially in Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya.

While attending the swearing-in ceremony of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Ruto’s body language spoke volumes that all is not well and left his supporters confused and worried.

Ruto was sad throughout the event as was evident in his facial expression. Contrary to the President-elect’s jovial nature, he looked concerned, withdrawn and sad at Sakaja’s swearing-in ceremony.

When he was given a chance to speak, Ruto did not give his usual energetic speech of chest thumping and bravado and amusement, he spoke flatly and not for long.

Yesterday’s unusual behavior by Ruto has made his supporters to conclude his victory might indeed be overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.