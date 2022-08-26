Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has outlined the need for Nigerians to ensure that Afrobeats is not stripped of its identity and origination.

Mary who recounted how someone claimed that plantain chips was “invented” in America and how a foreigner who doesn’t speak Yoruba was acknowledged as the one who named Nigerian youths the “Sorosoke Generation”, stated that we need to always point out that Afrobeats originates from Nigeria before it becomes a “jollof rice” story.

See her post below

Na so I here say someone invent plantain chips (kpekere)for America few years ago .

Dem say Nigerian youths were named ‘sorosoke’ generation by a foreigner wey no dey speak yoruba



Afrobeat is NIGERIAN



