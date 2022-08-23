Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Residents of Kisumu are urging the police to intervene and weed out a notorious criminal gang that has been attacking people in Rabuor, Nyamasaria, Mowlem, Kachok and Kasagam.

The ruthless gang use sharp pangas and mostly target the head.

A social media user shared a photo of a friend who escaped death by a whisker after being attacked by the gang.

The gang attacked him with a panga and left him with 4 deep cuts.

The gang operates between 4 pm and 9 pm, thus affecting many businesses in the aforementioned areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.