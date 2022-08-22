Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – Netizens have raised an alarm over a middle-aged Kenyan lady who has been live streaming assaulting her elderly mzungu lover.

She regularly goes live on Facebook while intoxicated and beats up the old man.

On Sunday, she assaulted the elderly mzungu and almost disfigured his face.

Netizens are urging law enforcers to intervene before she kills the old man.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.