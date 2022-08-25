Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent in the just concluded polls, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has sensationally claimed that President-elect William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party had cloned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, that’s why they managed to rig the election.

According to Kanchory, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati gave Ruto’s team access to the backend of the server for purposes of manipulation of the polls.

He cited this as among the multitude of evidence that Raila has attached to his petition at the Supreme Court, challenging Ruto’s win in the presidential election.

“We have presented compelling evidence in our petition to show that there was a criminal scheme to manipulate the elections. We have shown, before the Supreme Court, that UDA essentially had a black server. In technology terms, that is a clone of the IEBC server,” Kanchory stated during an interview.

Kanchory further claimed that Ruto’s agent and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei spearheaded a team from the rival coalition that was allegedly tasked with manipulating the poll results at the Bomas of Kenya.

He alleged that Boss and her team coordinated with a section of the IEBC in what he termed as their criminal endeavour.

