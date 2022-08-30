Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Cleophas Malala, has for once admitted that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is a hero of our time.

This is after he lost the Kakamega gubernatorial contest to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Fernandes Barasa.

Barasa garnered 192,768 votes against Malala, who had 159,275 votes.

Malala conceded defeat and said the election was free, fair and verifiable.

He also showered Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, with a lot of praises, saying he is a hero of our time for losing five elections yet he remains as strong as yesterday.

“I know it is painful to lose. If this is how Raila Odinga has felt five times, then he is a hero to us. I thank him for enduring because it is not an easy thing,” Malala said.

Raila has contested for the presidency five times and lost all.

However, this time he might be lucky since he has lodged a case at the Supreme Court challenging William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

The case hearing will begin tomorrow and the ruling will be made next Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.