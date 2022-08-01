Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



African Players Making Big Moves This Window

These talented players are making all the right moves

African footballers have become some of the most celebrated players in the world, regularly being the star players of not just their respective teams, but in their entire league. There’s the Egyptian king, Mo Salah, who’s consistently been scoring bucketfuls of goals in the English Premier League for Liverpool, or Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan right-back who’s lighting up the French Ligue 1 for Paris Saint Germain, or how about Sebastian Heller, the Ivory Coast striker who was so devastating up-front for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

With so much African talent on display in the European leagues then, which is where the best footballers on the planet ply their trade, it’s no surprise that many of them have been making big moves in the current transfer window.

These selected picks are some of the transfers that have most captured the attention of the footballing world.

Sadio Mane

Definitely one of the most renowned current African players, Sadio Mane has helped power Liverpool to an immense trophy haul in recent years. Leading the line with the previously mentioned Salah, the pair became an attacking partnership that struck fear into every defender that came up against them. Mane managed to score a massive 90 goals in all competitions in the 6 years he spent at Anfield.

He’s also the superstar of the Senegalese national side, with him scoring the winning penalty that captured the 2021 African Cup of Nations for his country. It was this success that recently won him the vote in 2022’s African Player of the Year, as we reported on here at the Kenyan Daily Post.

With him finding so much success at Liverpool, Mane decided it was time to test himself in a new league, and the giants of German football, Bayern Munich, were only too happy to make these dreams a reality. He signed for around £35 million, and it will be intriguing to see how the forward gets on in the Bundesliga.

Franck Kessie

Born in the Ivory Coast, Franck Kessie has gone on to become one of the most exciting midfielders in the game. He’s known for his capacity to run from box-to-box, spending all game both defending and attacking, and being more than capable at both. Kessie has played 58 times for Ivory Coast, and scored 6 goals. He impressed massively last season for AC Milan, helping them to win their first Serie A title in 11 years, which made their fans ecstatic.

His outstanding form meant that Spanish super club Barcelona came knocking, and they managed to sign Kessie on a free-deal. He’ll add a new dimension to the La Liga titans, and their supporters will be hoping he adds some steel to their midfield. Barcelona have made some real moves this transfer window as they try to place themselves back at the top, and they’re now priced at 2.35 to win the upcoming La Liga title.

Kalidou Koulibaly

This towering centre-back has constantly been one of the best defenders on show in the Italian Serie A for almost a decade. Although Kalidou Koulibaly was originally born in France, he decided to represent the nation of both of his parents, Senegal, on the world stage, and has so far played for the Lions of Teranga 69 times since 2015. He first signed for Italian side Napoli back in 2014, and has amassed 236 appearances playing in their light-blue shirts. His ability to aggressively battle for the ball, mixed with his fantastic passing skills, has made him a delight to watch playing the game.

This amazing blend of resolute toughness and quality ball-playing capability has made him a rumoured target for many Premier League clubs for years. The now 31-year-old finally made the move to England’s top league in July, signing for London club Chelsea, for a fee rumoured to be around £33 million. He’s swapping one blue shirt for another then, and the fans at Stamford Bridge are excited at Koulibaly partnering with Thiago Silva in their defence.

Interestingly, this move has made the defender the 6th most expensive transfer for a player over 30, as reported over on Give Me Sport.