Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – A heartwarming video of an African man serving in the US Army who flew home to surprise his fiancee at her birthday shoot, has been shared online.

The young man dressed in his uniform landed home and went straight to the venue of the photo shoot.

His fiancee looked surprised to see him as she tried to catch her breath.

Watch the video below