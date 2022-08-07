Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Security Administrator

The Position:

The Security Administrator is responsible for service delivery and operations of internal services such as access control, manning security command and control center.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the manning of the security command and control centre.

Update the emergency response plan and risk register

Administer the access control system which consist of enrolling users, assigning access levels and control tokens as per policy with approvals being sought from the internal services manager.

Implement evacuation plans and equipment including the PA system.

Liaise, update, and keep custody of all emergency contacts for staff and emergency response services.

Incident log management, crime statistics recording and compilation of periodic security reports.

Key contact person with branch network and business units like facilities department.

Identify and retrieve CCTV clips to be reviewed by the internal services manager, used in investigations and in forensic audits.

Attend to calls on the corporate securities services help desk escalating any outstanding issues appropriately.

Liaises and coordinates security department procurements, raising IPRs and verifying invoices.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in any field from a recognized institution.

Professional certification in security management is added advantage.

7 years Military/ Police experience with at least 3 years’ experience in Corporate Security.

2 years’ experience in Data Analysis.

Able to work with a variety of stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

The above position is demanding; for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 19th August 2022.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA Pin Card.

Birth Certificate of self.

Passport Photo (White Background).

NSSF Card.

Apply Now