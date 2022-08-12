Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATOR – One [1] POST

Terms of service: 18-month Contract

Station: Nairobi/NBTTS HQ

Requirements for Appointment to this post a candidate must have:

Have a Master’s degree or its equivalent, in Administration, Organizational Development, Public Administration, Business Administration, Public Sector Management or related discipline.

Have a minimum 8 years’ experience in administration functions related to institutional administration, Coordination, Assets and inventory management, planning and logistics, registry

Have a minimum of four (4) years’ experience in Senior management

Specific Duties

Reports to Head, KNBTTS

To oversee establishment and institutionalization of critical management functions for sustainability and assurance of financial, service and systems accountability for management of the Service

Oversee implementation and quality of delivery of contracts and vendors serving NBTTS

Oversee the development of an accountable registry, physically and online

Oversee the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Management System for the NBTTS to provide electronic management systems

Oversee the development and implementation of a system to monitor performance management of the NBTTS

Develop and implement operating procedures and policies to facilitate Transition of the NBTTS to a semi-autonomous agency

Oversee the Human Resource functions and establishment of HR policies and procedures during transition

Oversee implementation of asset management procedures at the NBTTS including tagging, disposal and liaise with the relevant administrative functions at the MOH

Oversee Transport and fleet management services, travel logistics and staff across the regions ensuring adherence to procedures

Oversee daily operational functions of NBTTS including buildings maintenance, utilities (power, water, internet) maintenance in the regions;

Liaise with the functions of Commodities and logistics and supply chain to ensure seamless transport and distribution services

Note: The best administrator will be selected based on qualifications and relevant experience.

How to Apply

The terms of reference on the posts can be accessed on the Ministry’s website www.health.go.ke and the Public Procurement Information Portal http://www.tenders.go.ke

Applications should include the following; Cover letter and current CV with names and telephone contacts, Copies of academic and professional certificates, Photocopy of ID and Testimonials/ Recommendation. Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications ONLINE through the Ministry’s Email Address: cherproject@health.go.ke. so as to reach the Ministry on or before 24th August, 2022 11:00 am.

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF HEALTH