ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER – One (1) POST

Terms of Service: 18-Month Contract Station: Nairobi/NBTTS HQ

Requirements for Appointment to this post a candidate must have:

Hold at least a university degree or its equivalent, in Organizational Development, Policy and Social Sciences, Business Administration, Public Sector Management or related discipline.

Demonstrated knowledge and competence in provision of administrative support, monitoring, and coordination of administrative functions

5-year work experience in administrative functions

Proactive with demonstrated ability to plan, organize, coordinate, follow up, multitask and prioritize under pressure with minimal supervision.

Specific Duties

Reports to Administrator

Support the office of the Director in monitoring Performance Management of the NBTTS including implementation of performance contracts and adherence to work plans and reporting for the Service

Support the office of the administrator in implementation of administrative systems

Liaise with the management team, regions and administrator for implementation of administrative systems

To support the office of the Director in coordination and monitoring of the strategic plan

Liaise with the MoH leaderships, partners, associations, external stakeholders and other operational offices to improve efficiency

Support the office of the Director during the Transition into a Semi-autonomous agency in administrative functions to develop the agency

Work with ICT to ensure enhanced use of technology for performance tracking and information dissemination

To coordinate and support the implementation of administration systems including registry, and asset maintenance between the Department and the regional offices

Note: The best administrative officer will be selected based on qualifications and relevant experience.

How to Apply

The terms of reference on the posts can be accessed on the Ministry’s website www.health.go.ke and the Public Procurement Information Portal http://www.tenders.go.ke

Applications should include the following; Cover letter and current CV with names and telephone contacts, Copies of academic and professional certificates, Photocopy of ID and Testimonials/ Recommendation. Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications ONLINE through the Ministry’s Email Address: cherproject@health.go.ke. so as to reach the Ministry on or before 24th August 2022 11:00 am.

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF HEALTH