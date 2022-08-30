Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

Action Africa Help International (AAH-I) is a regional African-led non-governmental organisation that supports livelihood-challenged communities in East and Southern Africa to sustainably improve their well-being and standard of living. With Country Programmes in South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia, and Ethiopia. AAH-I has over 30 years’ experience working with communities in conflict and post-conflict situations, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities. More recently AAH-I has expanded its activities to work with other marginalized communities, including pastoralists and people living in informal urban settlements.

Purpose of the role:

The Admin Assistant will support in day to day administration tasks. He/she will report to the Project Coordinator and work in coordination with other Administration focal point persons in the country offices as required. S/he will ensure the efficient day-to-day operation of the office, and support the work of management and other project staff. S/he should be available to start immediately.

Duties & Responsibilities

Reception

Answer general phone inquiries using a professional and courteous manner Direct phone inquiries to the appropriate staff members

Reply to general information requests with the accurate information

Greet clients/suppliers/visitors to the organization in a professional and friendly manner

Office Administration

Sort incoming mail and courier deliveries for distribution Prepare and send outgoing mail, and courier parcels

Forward incoming general e-mails and calls to the appropriate staff member

Purchase, receive and store the office supplies ensuring that basic supplies are always available

Code and file material according to the established procedures Back-up electronic files using proper procedures

Provide secretarial and administrative support to management and other project staff Make travel/flight bookings, meeting and other arrangements for various project staff Coordinate the maintenance of office equipment. i.e. Printers

Procurement

Assist the Administration Officer with sourcing for quotes as requested

Assist the Administration Officer coordinating with suppliers to ensure correct and timely delivery of goods and services

Collecting quotes, bids and proposal and forwarding them to the administration officer for evaluation

Maintaining a proper filling system according to established records management procedures.

Receiving the approved requisitions and checking if it’s of the right specifications as directed by the user requirements.

Process accounts payable ensuring timeliness and accuracy of information.

Process accounts receivable ensuring timeliness, accuracy of codes and appropriate backup.

Assist with proper documentation and maintenance of all supply documents including invoices and delivery note awaiting payment.

Administer office petty cash according to established procedures. Preparations of various information/ reports as may be requested.

Hotel and flight bookings

Responsible for making hotel bookings for guests and meetings as required Coordinate the booking of tickets for staff travelling

Working with taxi company to organise for airport transfers etc

Occupational Health and Safety.

Carry out health and safety inspections at the work place; Serve on the appropriate health and safety committee;

Bring to the attention of management any deviations of health and safety issues that come to your attention;

Conduct induction for new employees on health and safety at work place; Assist with the investigation of incidents at workplace.

Essential Qualifications, skills and experience

Degree or Higher Diploma in Business Management or related is required. Procurement qualification an added advantage.

Two years’ office administration/ secretarial experience including a busy reception desk is required.

Highly organised and attention to details.

Knowledge of basic MS Office (email, spread-sheets, word, databases, job-related software, etc.) is required.

Team-work and participation. Ability to communicate clearly.

Desirable Skills

High level of self-supervision and ability to take initiative.

Reporting Skills, Administrative Writing Skills, Managing Processes and Professionalism. Basic accounting or book keeping skills is preferred.

Commitment to and understanding of AAH-I’s vision, mission, and value

Demonstrated strengths in relationship management; able to work with diverse groups of people in multicultural, team-oriented environment.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email application letter and CV (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 31st August, 2022. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-I is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates. This interviews will be done on a rolling basis and will end once we have the right candidate for the position.

NB: AAH-I does not charge nor has it contracted any agency to conduct this recruitment on its behalf