Position: Admin and Accounts Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Reporting: Chairman
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Our Client identifies leading business management software solutions that address local business challenges in the market. They source and implement these best-in-class software solutions to end-users. The ideal candidate for this position is scrupulously attentive to detail, very organized, is honest/trustworthy, and discrete. In addition to admin and accounting duties, the individual will also function as a finance consultant on client projects as necessity dictates.
Responsibilities
- Conducting supplier sourcing activities (request for quotations) for our client and reporting on the same
- Carries out account’s tax management tasks.
- Develops and maintains timely and accurate financial statements and reports that are appropriate for the users and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
- Prepares all supporting information for the statutory audits and liaise with other departments
- Ensuring accounting procedures are followed promptly, and up to date financial information is uploaded onto the accounting system.
- Develops and maintains financial accounting systems for cash management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash
- Documents and maintains complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions.
- Ensures that all statutory requirements of the organization are met
- Maintains financial records for each project in a manner that facilitates management reports
- Collate, store, and manage important documentation in hard or soft copy,
- Manage the process of administration ensuring compliance with the stipulated policies and procedures
- Monitors risk management policies and procedures to ensure that the organizational risks are minimized.
Qualifications
- Min 2 years’ experience in a financial accounting and admin role
- Min Bachelor’s degree in finance and CPA 2
- Advanced Microsoft Office skills, with emphasis on Excel
- QuickBooks proficiency
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to contribute to a strong dynamic team and work well with others
- Must be able to work in a fast paced and goals-driven environment
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Strong problem-solving skills, critical thinking, excellent analytical ability, strong judgment, and the ability to deliver high performance and high levels of customer satisfaction
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Very high work ethics and personal integrity
- Discreet
How to Apply
Apply through Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to careers@flexi-personnel.com by 10th August 2022 indicating Admin and Accounts Assistant as the email subject.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
