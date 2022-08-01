Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Admin and Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Reporting: Chairman

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Our Client identifies leading business management software solutions that address local business challenges in the market. They source and implement these best-in-class software solutions to end-users. The ideal candidate for this position is scrupulously attentive to detail, very organized, is honest/trustworthy, and discrete. In addition to admin and accounting duties, the individual will also function as a finance consultant on client projects as necessity dictates.

Responsibilities

Conducting supplier sourcing activities (request for quotations) for our client and reporting on the same

Carries out account’s tax management tasks.

Develops and maintains timely and accurate financial statements and reports that are appropriate for the users and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles

Prepares all supporting information for the statutory audits and liaise with other departments

Ensuring accounting procedures are followed promptly, and up to date financial information is uploaded onto the accounting system.

Develops and maintains financial accounting systems for cash management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash

Documents and maintains complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions.

Ensures that all statutory requirements of the organization are met

Maintains financial records for each project in a manner that facilitates management reports

Collate, store, and manage important documentation in hard or soft copy,

Manage the process of administration ensuring compliance with the stipulated policies and procedures

Monitors risk management policies and procedures to ensure that the organizational risks are minimized.

Qualifications

Min 2 years’ experience in a financial accounting and admin role

Min Bachelor’s degree in finance and CPA 2

Advanced Microsoft Office skills, with emphasis on Excel

QuickBooks proficiency

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to contribute to a strong dynamic team and work well with others

Must be able to work in a fast paced and goals-driven environment

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Strong problem-solving skills, critical thinking, excellent analytical ability, strong judgment, and the ability to deliver high performance and high levels of customer satisfaction

Adhering to Principles and Values

Must be able to work under pressure

Very high work ethics and personal integrity

Discreet

How to Apply

Apply through Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to careers@flexi-personnel.com by 10th August 2022 indicating Admin and Accounts Assistant as the email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement