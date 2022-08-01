Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position:         Admin and Accounts Assistant

Location:        Nairobi 

Reporting: Chairman

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Our Client identifies leading business management software solutions that address local business challenges in the market. They source and implement these best-in-class software solutions to end-users. The ideal candidate for this position is scrupulously attentive to detail, very organized, is honest/trustworthy, and discrete. In addition to admin and accounting duties, the individual will also function as a finance consultant on client projects as necessity dictates.

Responsibilities

  • Conducting supplier sourcing activities (request for quotations) for our client and reporting on the same
  • Carries out account’s tax management tasks.
  • Develops and maintains timely and accurate financial statements and reports that are appropriate for the users and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
  • Prepares all supporting information for the statutory audits and liaise with other departments
  • Ensuring accounting procedures are followed promptly, and up to date financial information is uploaded onto the accounting system.
  • Develops and maintains financial accounting systems for cash management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash
  • Documents and maintains complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions.
  • Ensures that all statutory requirements of the organization are met
  • Maintains financial records for each project in a manner that facilitates management reports
  • Collate, store, and manage important documentation in hard or soft copy,
  • Manage the process of administration ensuring compliance with the stipulated policies and procedures
  • Monitors risk management policies and procedures to ensure that the organizational risks are minimized.

Qualifications

  • Min 2 years’ experience in a financial accounting and admin role
  • Min Bachelor’s degree in finance and CPA 2
  • Advanced Microsoft Office skills, with emphasis on Excel
  • QuickBooks proficiency
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to contribute to a strong dynamic team and work well with others
  • Must be able to work in a fast paced and goals-driven environment

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Strong problem-solving skills, critical thinking, excellent analytical ability, strong judgment, and the ability to deliver high performance and high levels of customer satisfaction
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Very high work ethics and personal integrity
  • Discreet

 How to Apply

Apply through Flexi Personnel ATS or send your CV to  careers@flexi-personnel.com by 10th August 2022 indicating Admin and Accounts Assistant as the email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

