Monday, August 15, 2022 – American actress, Robyn Griggs, has died aged 49.

Griggs, best known for her roles in Another World and One Life To Live, was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 2020, and it was revealed last month that she had developed four new tumors.

Her official Facebook page announced the tragic news in an emotional statement over the weekend, saying that she was ‘no longer suffering’.

‘Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing.

‘However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it.

‘She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.’

Robyn is survived by her husband Mark Wiley, who she married in 2013. They celebrated their ninth anniversary last month.