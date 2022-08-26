Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Sylvester Stallone has been seen for the first time since his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce to end their marriage.

The 76-year-old legendary actor made an appearance on Thursday August 25, in New York City at a screening of his new film Samaritan.

Stallone was dressed in a dark navy blue suit over a black button-down top with dark dress shoes at the AMC Empire 25 movie theater, slapping hands with fans as he was applauded in the unexpected cameo.

It was the first time the actor has been publicly spotted since news broke that his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, had filed for divorce.

In the court filing, which was filed last week in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the family has a house, Flavin, 54, asked for the home in Florida, and a larger share of the family assets, as she said in legal docs that the screen star deliberately spent money that should be apart of their estate.

Flavin filed for divorce on Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida, Closer Weekly first reported, and is claiming that Stallone has hidden their marital assets.

According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she claims Stallone ‘has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.

‘Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.’

Jennifer, who took her husband’s last name, is also seeking to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

‘I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,’ Sly told DailyMail.com in a statement via his publicist.

Flavin said in divorce docs, ‘The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.’

Stallone hinted that there was trouble in his marriage after he covered a huge tattoo of Flavin’s face on his right bicep with a photo of his dog Butkus.

Earlier this week, Stallone’s publicist insisted that all is well and Sly had wanted to update the tattoo but it went wrong and was ‘unfixable’.

‘Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,’ she said.

‘As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.

‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,’ Bega added.