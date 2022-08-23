Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – American actor, Sylvester Stallone has sparked rumours of split with his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin.

Stallone, 76, has covered a giant tattoo of Jennifer on his right bicep with a picture of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the hit movie.

And Jennifer also hinted that it might all be over in an Instagram picture of her hugging their three daughters.

‘These girls are my priority,’ she wrote on the post on August 10. ‘Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.’

Jennifer is no longer following her husband on Instagram. However, Stallone’s publicist has claimed that there are no problems between the couple and it’s all a misunderstanding over a botched refresh of his wife’s portrait on his arm.

‘Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,’ she said.

‘As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.

‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,’ Bega added.

This is Stallone’s third marriage. Stallone and Jennifer Flavin first dated in 1988 shortly after his brief second marriage to Brigitte Nielsen had gone south.

They married on May 17, 1997, at the posh Dorchester Hotel in London, and with Stallone’s reputation as a playboy, few predicted they would last long.

He had two sons with his first wife Sasha Czack, Sage, who died of coronary artery disease in 2012 aged 36, and Seargeoh, 43.