Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly obtained a three-year restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him on social media following their split in March last year.

Welsh actor Ioan, 48, had previously won a temporary restraining order against Alice, 54, in February as he claimed he was inundated with messages from her.

Following the order, Alice has made posts about her ex-husband on social media, sharing text messages between Ioan and their child.

A hearing has since took place on Tuesday, August 2 at the Superior Court of California’s Family Division to grant the restraining order.

In court documents obtained by the Mirror, the judge granted Fantastic Four actor Ioan, who shares two children Ella, 12, and eight-year-old Elise with ex Alice, a three year long restraining order.

The order will expire on August 2 2025 and the document states Alice must be “personally ‘served’ (given) a copy of the order”.

In the document, it also revealed that Ioan, who is known for his role in ITV drama Liar, was present at the hearing alongside his two attorneys Anne Campbell Kiley and Katherine Heersema.

The documents also claimed that Alice continued to cause her ex-husband issues and he wanted additional provisions added to the existing restraining order.

It demanded that Alice not make any more social media posts on any account “including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person”.

The document also requested that Alice should not post his text messages or any communications between himself and his children on any social media account.

Ioan also requested the judge order Alice not to contact his employer or make negative statements about him to his employers.

Further, the documents also listed Ioan’s new girlfriend Bianca Wallace in the documents.

The documents also stated that Alice had “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace”.

Meanwhile, a source has claimed to the Daily Mail that Ioan had “no choice” but to file the order.

They said: “Ioan had no choice but to up his legal fight over Alice.

“She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination. He hopes this will put an end to it.”

Representatives for Ioan and Alice have been contacted by the Mirror for comment.

Ioan and Alice met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and married seven years later.

The Welsh actor filed for divorce in March 2021 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.