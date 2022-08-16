Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – American actor, Ezra Miller has revealed he is seeking treatment after experiencing an “intense crisis.”

Following a series of court cases stretching back to 2020, the ‘Flash’ movie star has announced he has recently begun treatment for issues related to his mental health while issuing an apology.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller told E! News in a statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The 29-year-old’s statement comes almost four months after the star was arrested for second-degree assault after an alleged incident in Hawaii.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Miller allegedly became upset after being asked to leave a private residence in a subdivision in Puna and threw a chair, “striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead.”

The actor was subsequently arrested during a traffic stop for the incident, and was released “pending further investigation.”

The April incident in Hawaii also came just three weeks after he was first arrested on the island.

In late March, he was arrested after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. According to police, the actor allegedly became “agitated” when other people started singing karaoke at the bar. Miller was subsequently arrested on both offenses but was later released after posting $500 bail.

In April 2020, Miller was seen allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland, in a video that surfaced online.

According to video footage, Miller yelled at the woman as she moved her arms and walked toward them. The actor then appeared to grab her neck and push her up against an object behind her before other people intervened.

According to NBC News, no one was arrested or taken into custody or charged in connection with the alleged incident.