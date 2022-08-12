Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Rights activist Okiya Omtatah alias the people’s defender is the new Busia Senator.

Omtatah, who was vying using little-known the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA), was declared Senator-elect in Busia after garnering 171,681 votes against ODM’s Hillary Itela, who garnered 59,276 votes.

The senator-elect quickly thanked his supporters for rallying behind him, adding that he was looking forward to hitting the ground running.

“Thank you, Busia. I am deeply humbled by your immense support and overwhelming show of confidence.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am ready and excited to work for you. Thank you for this tremendous honor,” he stated on his social media.

Omtatah, who is not a lawyer by profession, has earned himself the role of being one of the country’s public defenders.

Throughout his time as an activist, he has filed some of the memorable public interest cases that have shaped both the economy and the political landscape in the country.

Some of the cases have seen him rub shoulders with law enforcement and even the government, leading to his arrest.

One of his main victories was when he won an 8-year court battle to recover over 800 acres of government land in Busia County.

In the same County, ODM’s Paul Otuoma was declared the winner in the gubernatorial race.

Otuoma clinched the seat after getting 164,478 votes with Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate John Sakwa coming second with 92,144 votes.

