Monday, 01 August 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Bungoma was briefly interrupted after a man accessed the VIP dais and stole a phone belonging to one of the Kenya Kwanza leaders.

The incident happened as the DP was addressing his supporters, forcing the security to intervene.

As the fracas ensued, Ruto ordered the security to leave the man, claiming that he had done nothing wrong.

“Achana na yeye, jamaa amejishidia, kazi ni kazi ama namna gani?” Ruto posed.

Netizens led by Gabriel Oguda have called out the Deputy President for defending the thief.

“Man attempts to steal a mobile phone at the VIP dais at UDA rally in Bungoma. William Ruto interrupts his speech to urge the crowd not to worry, because “huyo jamaa amejishindia” and “Kazi ni Kazi.” Finally, we get the true meaning of the word ‘Hustler’ from the Hustler himself,’’ Oguda wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video.

