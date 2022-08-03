Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Officer – Voi

Qualifications/Requirements

i. Minimum CPA section 4

ii. Regulatory and legal knowledge, experience in statutory deductions

iii. High numeracy and analytical skills, attention to detail

iv. Proficiency in Computer Applications

v. At least 2 years work experience in a busy hospital

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to EQAVoi.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Monday,8th August 2022.