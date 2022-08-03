Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Officer – Voi
Qualifications/Requirements
i. Minimum CPA section 4
ii. Regulatory and legal knowledge, experience in statutory deductions
iii. High numeracy and analytical skills, attention to detail
iv. Proficiency in Computer Applications
v. At least 2 years work experience in a busy hospital
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to EQAVoi.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Monday,8th August 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>