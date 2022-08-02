Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Accounts Receivables

Industry: FinTech / Financial Services / Banking

Summary

As the Accounts Receivables, you will ensure the company receives payments for goods and services and records these transactions accordingly. You will be required to keep a precise record and accurately account for all incoming payments ensuring no payment in outstanding.

Job Description

• Perform daily cash management duties, including the recording of bank deposits, updating and distribution of cash receipt logs, and posting of cash to the accounts receivable sub-ledger.

• Prepare a weekly analytical and ratio analysis in relation to A/R for management to gain a better understanding of how collection efforts are progressing.

• Assisting in other accounts-related activities (i.e., supplying information for audits, generating receivables reports, analysis for management reporting, etc.) and general, administrative duties as required.

• Assist with overdue debts and liaise with internal stakeholders and external customers to facilitate collection. An aging report will be shared for the same.

• Review & send customer statements so that customers are kept informed of current outstanding balances

• Contribute to the ongoing improvement of Accounts Receivable processes, procedures, and systems, including active participation in projects and assistance with testing as required.

• Maintain accounts receivable records & systems, identifying and escalating errors found and reporting them to relevant personnel.

• Assist with month-end tasks & reconciliations due by 5th of every month.

• Provide Backup & ad hoc assistance with generating, verifying, and distributing customer invoices

• Perform other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration or other related fields

• CPA/ACCA certified

• 2-4 years of relevant experience in Accounts Receivable Position

• Proven knowledge of accounting by use of leading accounting software

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Functional knowledge of database and spreadsheet tools, such as MySQL and Excel

• Ability to work either independently or collaboratively as needed

• Distinctly self-motivated and cable of handling multiple tasks in a high-pressure environment

• Experience in Financial Services, FinTech, or Banking industry.

How to Apply

Submit your resume to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com