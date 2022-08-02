Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Accounts Receivables

Industry: FinTech / Financial Services / Banking

 Summary

 As the Accounts Receivables, you will ensure the company receives payments for goods and services and records these transactions accordingly. You will be required to keep a precise record and accurately account for all incoming payments ensuring no payment in outstanding.

Job Description

•       Perform daily cash management duties, including the recording of bank deposits, updating and distribution of cash receipt logs, and posting of cash to the accounts receivable sub-ledger.

•       Prepare a weekly analytical and ratio analysis in relation to A/R for management to gain a better understanding of how collection efforts are progressing.

•       Assisting in other accounts-related activities (i.e., supplying information for audits, generating receivables reports, analysis for management reporting, etc.) and general, administrative duties as required.

•       Assist with overdue debts and liaise with internal stakeholders and external customers to facilitate collection. An aging report will be shared for the same.

•       Review & send customer statements so that customers are kept informed of current outstanding balances

•       Contribute to the ongoing improvement of Accounts Receivable processes, procedures, and systems, including active participation in projects and assistance with testing as required.

•       Maintain accounts receivable records & systems, identifying and escalating errors found and reporting them to relevant personnel.

•       Assist with month-end tasks & reconciliations due by 5th of every month.

•       Provide Backup & ad hoc assistance with generating, verifying, and distributing customer invoices

•       Perform other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

•       Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration or other related fields

•       CPA/ACCA certified

•       2-4 years of relevant experience in Accounts Receivable Position

•       Proven knowledge of accounting by use of leading accounting software

•       Strong written and verbal communication skills.

•       Functional knowledge of database and spreadsheet tools, such as MySQL and Excel

•       Ability to work either independently or collaboratively as needed

•       Distinctly self-motivated and cable of handling multiple tasks in a high-pressure environment

•       Experience in Financial Services, FinTech, or Banking industry.

How to Apply

Submit your resume to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com

