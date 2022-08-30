Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Receivable
Responsibilities
· Weekly checking of POD checklist for timely follow up with warehouse staff in case of delays.
· Generation of credit notes and validation prior to approval.
· Ensuring credit notes are processed accurately and sent to customers on timely basis
· Bank, Till and Bulk M-pesa daily reconciliation
· Actively following up on staff imprest receipts and expensing to the respective ledger account
· Preparing customer statements and credit note file and sending to customers by 5th.
· Timely customer debt collection for the assigned accounts
· Monthly customer accounts reconciliation
· Any other assigned duties
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Accounting, Commerce or related
· CPA II
· At least 2 – years’ experience in accounts -receivable manufacturing industry.
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘ Accounts Receivable’ on the subject line by 1st September 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>