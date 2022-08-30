Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Receivable



Responsibilities

· Weekly checking of POD checklist for timely follow up with warehouse staff in case of delays.

· Generation of credit notes and validation prior to approval.

· Ensuring credit notes are processed accurately and sent to customers on timely basis

· Bank, Till and Bulk M-pesa daily reconciliation

· Actively following up on staff imprest receipts and expensing to the respective ledger account

· Preparing customer statements and credit note file and sending to customers by 5th.

· Timely customer debt collection for the assigned accounts

· Monthly customer accounts reconciliation

· Any other assigned duties

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Accounting, Commerce or related

· CPA II

· At least 2 – years’ experience in accounts -receivable manufacturing industry.



How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘ Accounts Receivable’ on the subject line by 1st September 2022.