Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Receivable
 
Responsibilities
·        Weekly checking of POD checklist for timely follow up with warehouse staff in case of delays.
·        Generation of credit notes and validation prior to approval.
·        Ensuring credit notes are processed accurately and sent to customers on timely basis
·        Bank, Till and Bulk M-pesa daily reconciliation
·        Actively following up on staff imprest receipts and expensing to the respective ledger account
·        Preparing customer statements and credit note file and sending to customers by 5th.
·        Timely customer debt collection for the assigned accounts
·        Monthly customer accounts reconciliation
·        Any other assigned duties

Qualifications
·        Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Accounting, Commerce or related
·        CPA II
·        At least 2 – years’ experience in accounts -receivable manufacturing industry.
 
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘ Accounts Receivable’ on the subject line by 1st September 2022.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply