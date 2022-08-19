Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Clerk

Key Responsibilities

Verify patient bills to ensure that all items have been corrected and accurately billed for both internal and external services before finalization.

Sharing and giving clarity on the bill items to the patient/next of kin as and when requested.

Process bills and forward them to prepaid, insurance and direct credit companies.

Receive payment by cash, cheques, credit cards, vouchers, or other approved mobile money transfer and issuing of receipts.

Develop accounting policies and ensure adherence/compliance.

Management of petty cash.

Payroll and statutory management.

Issue refunds and credits to customers following the due process

Post and allocate funds/invoices as required.

Carry out departmental reconciliations and submit daily reports.

Ensure daily banking of all the collected cash.

Participate in departmental budget formulations and reviews.

Prepare monthly departmental performance reports.

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce Accounting/Finance or any other relevant qualification.

At least CPA part II

2 years of working experience preferably in a similar environment

Excellent skills in using Microsoft Office applications.

Attention to detail.

Must be accountable and reliable.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to email their cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references, to info@kanyimbohospital.com on or before 19th August 2022.

The email subject line MUST include the position title being applied for e.g., “NURSE”

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Kanyimbo Hospital Limited is an Equal Opportunity Employer