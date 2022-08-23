Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Accounts Assistant Payables
Status: Full Time,
Reports to: Financial Analyst,
Location: Nairobi Kenya.
Job Summary:
The incumbent of this position shall provide assistance in maintaining financial records. Accounts assistant shall also be responsible for updating the financial spreadsheets, posting and advising on company expenses.
Key Responsibilities:
- Initiating of bills and payment vouchers for approval
- Filing of expense documents
- Purchases filling
- Insurance Tracking
- Audit support
- Fixed assets management
- Mileage computation and posting
- Rental Income management and monthly reporting
- Intercompany management
- Petty cash management
- Imprest/Staff advances management
- Posting of daily expenses and payments to vendors
- Vendor reconciliation
- VAT management
- WHT computation and posting
- Rental tax management
- Review of the checkbook for payments made & cheque leaf utilization
- Liaise with Marketing on merchandise LPOs and deliveries
- Constant liaison with CEO to obtain information on Company expenses paid for using his personal funds, cash withdrawals made from the bank; and any outstanding amounts based on his day-to-day activities
- Bank runs.
Qualifications
- Excellent knowledge in MS-Excel and financial modeling
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance.
- A team player with excellent interpersonal skills
- Highly developed goal focus
- Strong affinity to numbers
- Great attention to discrete with sensitive information
- Advanced Excel skills (modeling, scenario managing, dashboard generation)
- Strong business and financial acumen
- Excellent presentation, reporting, and communications skills
