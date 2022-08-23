Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accounts Assistant Payables

Status: Full Time,

Reports to: Financial Analyst,

Location: Nairobi Kenya.

Job Summary:

The incumbent of this position shall provide assistance in maintaining financial records. Accounts assistant shall also be responsible for updating the financial spreadsheets, posting and advising on company expenses.

Key Responsibilities:

Initiating of bills and payment vouchers for approval

Filing of expense documents

Purchases filling

Insurance Tracking

Audit support

Fixed assets management

Mileage computation and posting

Rental Income management and monthly reporting

Intercompany management

Petty cash management

Imprest/Staff advances management

Posting of daily expenses and payments to vendors

Vendor reconciliation

VAT management

WHT computation and posting

Rental tax management

Review of the checkbook for payments made & cheque leaf utilization

Liaise with Marketing on merchandise LPOs and deliveries

Constant liaison with CEO to obtain information on Company expenses paid for using his personal funds, cash withdrawals made from the bank; and any outstanding amounts based on his day-to-day activities

Bank runs.

Qualifications

Excellent knowledge in MS-Excel and financial modeling

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance.

A team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Highly developed goal focus

Strong affinity to numbers

Great attention to discrete with sensitive information

Advanced Excel skills (modeling, scenario managing, dashboard generation)

Discrete with sensitive information

Strong business and financial acumen

Excellent presentation, reporting, and communications skills

