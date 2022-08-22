Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant – NHIF at Avenue Healthcare

Job Objective/ Purpose.

Avenue Hospital was founded in 1995 for the purpose of managing the outpatient department at the Hospital, and to extend medical services to corporate clientele through an innovative concept of Managed Healthcare.

Processing and dispatch of all NHIF claims and invoices

Key Responsibilities

Timely and accurate processing of all NHIF claims.

Batch and forward NHIF invoices and claim to the Accounts Receivable team/NHIF office where applicable.

Assist patients to follow up on any issues regarding their NHIF status.

Discharge patients from the NHIF system.

Seek preauthorization for services and procedures that need NHIF approval before they are carried out.

Update the relevant staff on any changes in the NHIF process

Reconciles NHIF payments and forwards the NHIF remittances to Accounts Receivables for Receipting and allocations.

Follows up and reconciles invoices with NHIF.

Maintain client/patient privacy and confidentiality at all times

Corporate Governance:

Carry out all activities in an ethical way

Report any unethical behavior

Record and report all sentinel incidents/events are recorded and reported within 24 hours using the provided tools (incident reporting book in terms of customer dissatisfaction or incident reporting form where applicable)

Ensure client satisfaction through quality of service, communication, feedback, and escalation of any unresolved issues to your respective line manager.

Person Specification

Degree in in a business-related field

CPA Part 1

0-2 years’ work experience.

How To Apply

Application documents (CV and Certificates) must be emailed to vacancies@avenuehealthcare.com with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email by 29th August 2022.