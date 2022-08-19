Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant, The Nasio Trust.

Reporting to: Head of Finance

Location: Musanda, Mumias West Sub-County, Kenya

Role and Responsibilities

The Accounts Assistant is a key member of the Nasio Trust Accounting team contributing to the efficiency and service delivery facilitating efficient Nasio field operations. He/she will work under the direct supervision and technical direction of the Head of Finance, and the overall management of the Deputy Programme Manager. He/she is responsible for: –

Creating and managing financial statements and dashboards;

Creating and filing all necessary tax and financial forms for the company.

Supporting both internal and external audits.

Collaborating with finance colleague to develop approaches for creating more-accurate financial records and models for the organisation;

Creating visualizations that convey accurate financial views;

Preparing monthly accounts reconciliation.

Receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;

Verifying vouchers and committal documents in accordance with Nasio rules and regulations;

Ensuring data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books and registers, and preparing simple management reports;

Preparing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books;

Balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis; and,

Any other duties that many be reasonably assigned by mana1gement.

Qualifications

A diploma in accounting from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s degree or higher in an accounting-related field;

Proficiency in accounting software and bookkeeping programmes such as QuickBooks Online;

Fluent English and Kiswahili;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Minimum of one year experience in accounting, bookkeeping, or financial modelling;

Strong attention to detail;

Strong analytical skills; and,

Good time management and organisational skills.

How To Apply

If you meet the above requirements for this position, please submit your cover letter indicating the title of the position and the expected salary (maximum 1 page) along with an updated CV with email and telephone contacts of three professional referees addressed to Javan.Ismael@thenasiotrust.org with the subject line Accounts Assistant by 5.00pm EAT on Sunday, 17 September 2022. Applications will however be reviewed on a rolling basis with a view to hiring in advance of the deadline

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

The Nasio Trust is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. We do not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (e.g. application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).

THENASIOTRUST.ORG

The Nasio Trust | Changing Lives For Good

Breaking the cycle of poverty