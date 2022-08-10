Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our Client, a private membership social club located in Nairobi is recruiting a Finance Manager to be responsible for Strategic, Managerial, Financial, Technical and Operational decisions in management of financial resources of the Club.

Responsibilities

Oversee management of operations of Finance and Accounts department;

Coordinate preparation of the Club’s Annual Budget statement in liaison with heads of departments and advice the Club in justifying budgetary provisions to Executive/Main Committee for approval of budgets;

Offer guidance on effective and efficient management of Club’s financial resources through implementation of budget control measures;

Coordinate monitoring and absorption of approved budget to ensure conformity;

Coordinate effective and efficient revenue management from designated sources;

Analyse financial information to guide in decision making;

Coordinate preparation and presentation of Main Committee/Sub Committee and position papers;

Coordinate provision of information and compilation of responses to audit issues to both internal and external auditors;

Contribute to the development, implementation, management and monitoring of an information Management system to cater for departments operations;

Monitor the implementation of agreed upon business strategies tracking of key financial performance indicators.

Coordinate Formulation of Financial policies, Plans and Departmental Strategies;

Coordinate preparation of correspondences to both internal and external contacts such as auditors, bankers, financiers, statutory institutions such as KRA, suppliers, contractors and consultants to ensure timely feedback;

Authorise master payroll and initiate payroll disbursements in accordance with the approved policies and procedures;

Coordinate capacity building for departmental staff and setting of performance targets of direct reports;

Provide leadership in development and implementation of departmental risk management guidelines;

Liaise with the bank on transaction confirmations and other correspondences; and Manage investment portfolio of the Club.

Review and update the finance procedures and policies;

Prepare justification and ROI analysis for the Club’s projects.

OTHER KEY ATTRIBUTES

Strong leadership skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Strong communication and people management skills.

Team player.

Effective time management and prioritization skills.

Excellent business judgment, analytical, and decision-making skills

Commercial awareness.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounting, or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) Or ACCA; and

Membership of professional body (Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya ICPAK, ACCA) in good standing.

Ten (10) years’ work experience in accounting and/or in financial analysis; Five (5) of which should be at Managerial level.

Knowledge of any ERP software will be an added advantage.

How To Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Finance Manager on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.