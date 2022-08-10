Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our Client, a private membership social club located in Nairobi is recruiting a Finance Manager to be responsible for Strategic, Managerial, Financial, Technical and Operational decisions in management of financial resources of the Club.

Responsibilities

  • Oversee management of operations of Finance and Accounts department;
  • Coordinate preparation of the Club’s Annual Budget statement in liaison with heads of departments and advice the Club in justifying budgetary provisions to Executive/Main Committee for approval of budgets;
  • Offer guidance on effective and efficient management of Club’s financial resources through implementation of budget control measures;
  • Coordinate monitoring and absorption of approved budget to ensure conformity;
  • Coordinate effective and efficient revenue management from designated sources;
  • Analyse financial information to guide in decision making;
  • Coordinate preparation and presentation of Main Committee/Sub Committee and position papers;
  • Coordinate provision of information and compilation of responses to audit issues to both internal and external auditors;
  • Contribute to the development, implementation, management and monitoring of an information Management system to cater for departments operations;
  • Monitor the implementation of agreed upon business strategies tracking of key financial performance indicators.
  • Coordinate Formulation of Financial policies, Plans and Departmental Strategies;
  • Coordinate preparation of correspondences to both internal and external contacts such as auditors, bankers, financiers, statutory institutions such as KRA, suppliers, contractors and consultants to ensure timely feedback;
  • Authorise master payroll and initiate payroll disbursements in accordance with the approved policies and procedures;
  • Coordinate capacity building for departmental staff and setting of performance targets of direct reports;
  • Provide leadership in development and implementation of departmental risk management guidelines;
  • Liaise with the bank on transaction confirmations and other correspondences; and Manage investment portfolio of the Club.
  • Review and update the finance procedures and policies;
  • Prepare justification and ROI analysis for the Club’s projects.

 OTHER KEY ATTRIBUTES

  • Strong leadership skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong communication and people management skills.
  • Team player.
  • Effective time management and prioritization skills.
  • Excellent business judgment, analytical, and decision-making skills
  • Commercial awareness.

Qualifications

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounting, or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
  • A Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) Or ACCA; and
  • Membership of professional body (Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya ICPAK, ACCA) in good standing.
  • Ten (10) years’ work experience in accounting and/or in financial analysis; Five (5) of which should be at Managerial level.
  • Knowledge of any ERP software will be an added advantage.

How To Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Finance Manager on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.

