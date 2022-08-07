Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our Client, a private membership social club located in Nairobi is recruiting a Finance Manager to be responsible for Strategic, Managerial, Financial, Technical and Operational decisions in management of financial resources of the Club.
Responsibilities
- Oversee management of operations of Finance and Accounts department;
- Coordinate preparation of the Club’s Annual Budget statement in liaison with heads of departments and advice the Club in justifying budgetary provisions to Executive/Main Committee for approval of budgets;
- Offer guidance on effective and efficient management of Club’s financial resources through implementation of budget control measures;
- Coordinate monitoring and absorption of approved budget to ensure conformity;
- Coordinate effective and efficient revenue management from designated sources;
- Analyse financial information to guide in decision making;
- Coordinate preparation and presentation of Main Committee/Sub Committee and position papers;
- Coordinate provision of information and compilation of responses to audit issues to both internal and external auditors;
- Contribute to the development, implementation, management and monitoring of an information Management system to cater for departments operations;
- Monitor the implementation of agreed upon business strategies tracking of key financial performance indicators.
- Coordinate Formulation of Financial policies, Plans and Departmental Strategies;
- Coordinate preparation of correspondences to both internal and external contacts such as auditors, bankers, financiers, statutory institutions such as KRA, suppliers, contractors and consultants to ensure timely feedback;
- Authorise master payroll and initiate payroll disbursements in accordance with the approved policies and procedures;
- Coordinate capacity building for departmental staff and setting of performance targets of direct reports;
- Provide leadership in development and implementation of departmental risk management guidelines;
- Liaise with the bank on transaction confirmations and other correspondences; and Manage investment portfolio of the Club.
- Review and update the finance procedures and policies;
- Prepare justification and ROI analysis for the Club’s projects.
OTHER KEY ATTRIBUTES
- Strong leadership skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong communication and people management skills.
- Team player.
- Effective time management and prioritization skills.
- Excellent business judgment, analytical, and decision-making skills
- Commercial awareness.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounting, or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
- A Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) Or ACCA; and
- Membership of professional body (Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya ICPAK, ACCA) in good standing.
- Ten (10) years’ work experience in accounting and/or in financial analysis; Five (5) of which should be at Managerial level.
- Knowledge of any ERP software will be an added advantage.
How To Apply
Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Finance Manager on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.
