Job Purpose

The core mandate of this role would be to maintain up to date Group wide finance policies and processes which are continuously reviewed of the internal controls. The role holder will also ensure group wide compliance to all finance policies and processes by stakeholders.



Key Responsibilities

Responsible for the development and compliance to all finance policies and processes and continuous assessment of internal controls Maintain the integrity of the Trial Balance at all times Credit control and ensure compliance to approved policies Preparation of all reconciliations and timely resolution of all outstanding items Ensuring all Finance operations and controls initiatives are implemented within approved framework and timelines Manage relationships with financial institutions and other stakeholders Fixed assets management Oversight and resolution of risk and internal audit issues within agreed timelines Development and monitoring of all Service Level Agreements Develop and implement risk management policies Staff development Formulating annual budgets in close relation with departments for Board approval Analysing and forecasting critical financial performance indicators such as cash flow, cost controls and actual figures against budgets / targets and conveying these analyses to the CEO, the Board Committee and recommend on corrective actions where needed Analysing and reviewing aged accounts, accounts receivable and making recommendations for improvement Ensuring optimal investment of excess funds to maximize investment income Assessing the long-term financial trends and reviewing prospects for future growth of income and new product areas, and pin-point potential weak areas Providing financial updates, reports and equity/debt tracking Creating, coordinating and evaluating the financial programs and supporting information systems of the business unit to include budgeting and tax planning Developing and implement risk management policies Delegated Authority: As per the approved Delegated Authority Matrix Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time



Knowledge, experience and qualifications required

Bachelor degree in Finance/Accounting/Economics. A bachelor degree in Actuarial Science will be an added advantage. Professional qualifications – CPA/ACCA Finalist. Must be a Member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or equivalent A minimum of 10 years’ relevant experience in Finance with at least 5 years in senior management Thorough understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Proven experience in service industry Experience working in a fast growing environment Ability to analyse financial data and prepare financial reports, statements, and projections Excellent team leadership skills, communication, organization and presentation skills



Leadership category responsibility framework (Core Competencies) Leaders of Leaders in Britam need to: Ensure Business Objectives are met; Be vision carriers; facilitate, drive and extract the vision for the business with the functional team; Ensure the successful implementation of the strategy; Ensure a sustainable business over a long-term defined vision; Have a global understanding of business practices and local application; Have a long-term view on profit, functions and processes; Grow stakeholder value over the long-term; Grow profitably across products and all business units; Engage in continuous brand building to become the trusted partners to customers; Develop innovative partnerships and distribution channels to increase market penetration; Appropriately allocate funds and capital to maximise shareholder value; Work strategically to ensure market leading position; Adequately manage operational risk.



Technical/ Functional competencies

Budgetary and accounting systems & processes – experience and ability to define the departmental and organisation wide budgets and to advise on budgeting implications for strategy realisation International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Financial Accounting and analysis Management Accounting.

