Finance Officer

REF: KFCB/HR/7/2022

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 6

Job Purpose: Responsible for compiling and preparing budget estimates.

Responsibilities

Controlling expenditure commitments in the Board;

Evaluating and scrutinizing expenditure proposals;

Monitoring commitments on expenditures for recurrent, development and donor funds;

Compiling information required in the budgetary process;

Processing medium term expenditure and revised estimates budget;

Compiling and formatting financial estimates;

Participating in preparation of budget estimates;

Taking initial action on budget monitoring; and

Preparing reports and briefs on budgetary allocations;

Preparing draft budgets from units;

Preparing financial variance reports;

Committing LSOs and LPOs as per set budgetary limits.

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Commerce (Accounting/ Finance option), Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer applications.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are advised to send their applications through the address provided below, citing the reference number of the position being applied for. Applications should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, and National Identity Card.

All applications should reach the Board on or before Monday,15th August 2022

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board

Uchumi House, 15th Floor along Agakhan Walk

P.O. Box 44226-00100

Nairobi