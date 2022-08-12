Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SENIOR ACCOUNTANT OFFICER- (1) ONE POST

Terms of service: 18-Month Contract

Station: Nairobi/NBTTS HQ

Requirements for appointment to this post, a candidate must have:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant qualification adjudged to be its equivalent from an approved institution

Passed Part III of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent;

5 years’ work experience

2 years in the function of accounting

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and Registration of Accountants Board (RAB).

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Specific Duties

Reports to Head, KNBTTS

To facilitate budget development

Develop and Implement a Finance and Accounting system for the Service, including during its Transition to a semiautonomous institution that is functional, within regulations and integrated with essential systems such as Human Resource and Activities

To undertake financial planning and execution of budgets in line with approvals and regulations

Ensure compliance of KNBTTS with finance and accounting requirements of the Service and of MOH

Liaise with function areas of the Service and with MOH to develop MTEF plans, budget proposals, engage in MTEF negotiations, advise the Head and facilitate budget availability

Liaise with function areas to make accounting returns for the Service

Liaise with the MOH Internal Audit Department on an on-going basis

To liaise with MOH Finance and Accounts Departments for execution of budget, making returns, reporting,

Note: The best senior accountant officer will be selected based on qualifications and relevant experience.

How to Apply

The terms of reference on the posts can be accessed on the Ministry’s website www.health.go.ke and the Public Procurement Information Portal http://www.tenders.go.ke

Applications should include the following; Cover letter and current CV with names and telephone contacts, Copies of academic and professional certificates, Photocopy of ID and Testimonials/Recommendations. Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications ONLINE through the Ministry’s Email Address: cherproject@health.go.ke. so as to reach the Ministry on or before 24th August, 2022 11:00 am.

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF HEALTH