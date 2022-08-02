Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Payables Accountant

Summary

As the Accountant Payable, you will be responsible for responsible for receiving, processing, and verifying invoices related to accounts payables. You will maintain accurate records and files, process and mail invoices and payments, submit reports, and key data into the general ledger

Job Description

• Updating Internal and external suppliers on their account status, responding to daily queries on their invoice payments, and progress and reconciling their statements.

• Submission of accurate monthly supplier reconciliations by 3rd of every month

• Booking all Invoices, Credit notes, Debit notes and prepayments into Supplier accounts and ensuring that all expense invoices are matched to respective purchase orders.

• Processing and ensuring remittance of VAT, Withholding VAT and any other professional services charged by suppliers and capturing them in the System correctly.

• Making follow up on payments to suppliers through cheque, EFT, RTGS or any other bank transfer methods

• Assist with month-end closure and posting of month-end journals to ensure accuracy of financial statements and overall reporting by 5th of every month.

• Clarifying and flagging any questionable invoice items, prices, or receiving signatures.

• Maintain an accounts payable database on accurate historical records and provide supporting documentation for audits.

• Maintain confidentiality of organizational information

• Review and research on any invoice discrepancies and raise immediately.

• Efficiency in handling supplier queries including that of employees.

• Preparing analysis of payables accounts and producing weekly ageing reports on amounts outstanding

• Perform other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration or other related fields

• CPA/ACCA certified

• Minimum 2-4 years of relevant experience in Accountant Payable position

• Proven knowledge of accounting using leading accounting software

• You have strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Functional knowledge of database and spreadsheet tools, such as MySQL and Excel

• Ability to work either independently or collaboratively as needed

• Distinctly self-motivated and cable of handling multiple tasks in a high-pressure environment

• Experience in Financial Services, FinTech.

How to Apply

Send us your resume to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com