Accounts Payable Accountant

Deloitte East Africa provides seamless cross-border services to multinationals, large national enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises and the public sector, across three (3) countries in the region: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A career with Deloitte offers you the opportunity to engage with and work alongside leading corporations within the East African region, and an opportunity to start and grow your career within a dynamic and rewarding environment. You will get the support, coaching and training needed to advance your career in Kenya and within the East Africa market.

What impact will you make?

At Deloitte we have a clear purpose, to make an impact that matters to our clients, our colleagues and our communities while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. From professional development to leadership opportunities and career advancement, we empower our people to be their very best – because that’s how you make an impact.

About the Department

Deloitte East Africa has a robust Internal Client Services unit positioned to deliver outstanding value and services needed to achieve Deloitte’s vision. It enables client facing staff to work efficiently and effectively.

The Finance department provides finance and accounting services to the Firm and its leadership to support the business’ decision-making process. The Finance department is involved in the preparation of forecasts and financial plans and works with the various departments to ensure client receivables are managed effectively and that our cash and billings targets are met. We currently have an exciting opportunity for a dynamic person to join our Finance team as an Accounts Payable Accountant.Job Description

Main purpose of the job

The holder of this position will manage external vendors processing from documentation in relation to items sourced, through to the resulting payments. They will also ensure processing of express and creditors EFT payments and liaise with creditors on various administrative issues.

Duties & Responsibilities

What you will do

Vendor master data management in liaison with the master data team;

Management and liaison with preferred vendors;

Matching of open purchase orders and goods received vouchers periodically in liaison with business;

Confirm and approve vendor codes and Capture 3rd party expenses;

Receive and capture invoices from Business Units while ensuring that order dates and details correspond;

Prepare invoices for payment and export payments to the banking system for payment release by the authorised signatories;

Reconcile payments to creditors statements and detailed vendor account;

Prepare periodic reports to aid in cash flow planning;

Review employees’ expense reports, verify accuracy and submit for payment/recovery;

Conduct trainings on finance procurement and accounts payable processes to business;

Update the Procurement Manager on country/ regional procurement and payment movements; and

Investigate & communicate any disputed amounts and ensure resolution of queries that arise.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting or relevant field.

At least 1 year of experience in a similar role.

A professional qualification such as Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) is an added advantage.

SAP experience will be an added advantage.

Be a Kenyan citizen or eligible to work in Kenya.

Behavioural competencies

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Effective interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Desire to develop self and others.

Adaptable, managing change and ambiguity with ease.

Sound problem solving ability.

Good organizational and time management skills.

Technical Competencies

Excellent report writing skills.

Good financial knowledge.

Sound business acumen.

Focus on quality and risk.

Well-developed computer user skills.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good project management and planning skills.

Knowledge of the standardised routines of the role.

Additional Information

Your role as a leader

At Deloitte, we believe in the importance of leadership at all levels. We expect our people to embrace and live our purpose by challenging themselves to identify issues that are most important for our clients, our people, and for society and make an impact that matters.

Leadership Capabilities

Living our Purpose – Identifies and embraces our purpose and values and puts these into practice in their professional life.

Influence – Builds relationships and communicates effectively in order to positively influence peers and other stakeholders.

Performance drive – Seeks opportunities to challenge self; teams with others across businesses and borders to deliver and takes accountability for own and team results.

Strategic direction – Understands objectives for clients and Deloitte, aligns own work to objectives and sets personal priorities.

Talent development – Develops self by actively seeking opportunities for growth, shares knowledge and experiences with others, and acts as a strong brand ambassador.

Why Deloitte?

At Deloitte, our professional development plan focuses on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths to do their best work every day. From entry-level employees to senior leaders, we believe there is always room to learn. We offer opportunities to help build world-class skills in addition to hands-on experience in the global, fast-changing business world.

Deloitte opens the door to a career that can cross borders virtually and physically across the African continent and globally to gain experience and access projects beyond our borders. We value differences, and embrace people with diverse backgrounds, experiences, abilities and thinking styles.

Our purpose

Deloitte is led by a purpose: to make an impact that matters. Every day, Deloitte people are making a real impact in the places they live and work. We pride ourselves on doing not only what is good for clients, but also what is good for our people and the communities in which we live and work—always striving to be an organization that is held up as a role model of quality, integrity, and positive change. Learn more about Deloitte’s impact on the world. #Makinganimpactthatmatters

How to Apply

Recruiter Tips

We want job seekers exploring opportunities at Deloitte to feel prepared and confident. To help you with your interview, we suggest that you do research to know some background about our firm and the business area you are applying to.

If you meet the above requirements, please visit our website and apply online: Deloitte East Africa Careers portal.

Your details will be treated with confidentiality and will not be shared with any third party.

Closing date: Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not ask individuals to pay any fees or money as part of the recruitment process. Women and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.