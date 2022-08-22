Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Hospital Accountant Job Advert at Lodwar Hills Hospital







Reporting to the Lodwar Hills Hospital Manager the successful candidate will actively participate and assist in general management accounting and payroll management functions of the hospital.

Responsibilities ;

Financial Planning and analysis Prepare detailed cost reports,

identifying key overspends and variances and identifying opportunities of improvements

Gathering and interpreting information to evaluate the efficiency of financial procedures

Payroll processing and management

Compiling of tax and other statutory payments and ensuring timely submission to statutory bodies.

Preparation of fulltime and part-time payment schedule for consultants Doctors Ensure compliance with governmental laws on payroll accounting and taxes

Carry out monthly reconciliations and inter unit accounts

Actively participate in budget formulation and preparation

Requirements

Degree/Diploma in Accounting, or Finance

CPA

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position

Working knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping software’s e.g QuickBooks

How To Apply

If interested in this position and meet the requirements, apply before the close of business on Sept 3 rd 2022

Application on email to hr@lodwarhillshosp.org Quote the Job title on the subject of your email.

Only Shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all people are encouraged to apply, note that the hospital does not charge any fee in course of the recruitment process.