Accountant

Position Summary/ Purpose

The Accounts Function entails: – applications of sound principles, systems and techniques in accounting for finances of the Authority, assets, revenue, expenditure and costs, accounting for special funds set up under various statutes; management of accounting information; co-ordination and rationalization of estimates annual appropriation and fund accounts; cash flow control; and cost analysis

Key Responsibilities;

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Preparing vouchers and accounting documents in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

capturing and maintaining primary records such as cash books, ledgers, vote books and registers;

preparing simple management reports including imprest and expenditure returns;

providing cash office services including paying personal and merchant claims

maintaining cash books, ledgers, vote books and registers;

ensuring safe custody of Authority records and assets; and

carrying out bank reconciliation.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:– Commerce Commerce (Accounting/Finance), Business Administration or its equivalent qualification (Accounting/Finance), Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution PLUS Part II of the Certified Pufrom a recognized institution PLUS Part II of the Certified Public Accountants blic Accountants (CPA) Examination or its equivalent qualifications; and(CPA) Examination or its equivalent qualifications; and

Proficiency in Computer applications.Proficiency in Computer applications.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

The public is notified of the following:

All applicants MUST download and complete Bio-Data Form(http://www.ndma.go.ke/index.php/resource-center/send/38-careers/6572-ndma-biodata-form) (in Microsoft Excel) and attach the completed Bio-Data Form. Any HANDWRITTEN or SCANNED Bio-Data form not submitted as an Excel file will be rejected.

All applications MUST be received on or before 23rd August 2022 by 5:00 pm.

NDMA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply

There are NO fees charged by NDMA for any application of these positions

Canvassing of any form will result in disqualification of the candidate

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Interested qualified applicants are requested to submit a cover letter, detailed CV, copies of certificates & testimonial and a duly filled personal data form which can be downloaded from the Authority’s website with the title of the position clearly indicated in the email subject line to hr@ndma.go.ke

Successful candidates will be required to fulfill the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya specifically clearance from the following institutions;

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission

National Police Service (Certificate of good Conduct)

Credit Reference Bureau

Applications should be addressed to;

Chief Executive Officer,

National Drought Management Authority

P. O. Box 53547 00200

NAIROBI, KENYA

Applications may also be dropped at the Authority’s offices located on the 17th floor of Lonrho House, along Standard Street, Nairobi during working hours between 8am and 5pm. Those applicants submitting physical applications MUST also complete the Bio-Data Form (in Microsoft Excel format) and send it to the email address provided above