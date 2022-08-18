Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm.

Rocky who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, appeared in person in an LA court on Wednesday 17 August to enter the pleas, after being accused of pointing a semi-automatic handgun at a victim identified as fellow rapper ASAP Relli (real name Terell Ephron) before allegedly firing it in his direction in a subsequent confrontation in November last year.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Rocky’s conduct was “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress”.

Ephron has requested damages of 25,000 dollars (£20,600) over the incident, plus additional damages to cover his medical bills.

Judge Victoria B Wilson handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times and set a preliminary trial date of November 2.

The rapper’s bail has been set at 550,000 (£456,500) dollars, which he has paid. It was previously reported that the 33-year-old and an accomplice allegedly got into an argument in Hollywood, which escalated to gunfire causing grazing to the alleged victim’s hand.