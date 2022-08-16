Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for the November 2021 shooting of a former friend in Hollywood.

Prosecutors said earlier that Rocky pointed a gun at a man (since identified as Relli) during a heated conversation in Hollywood last fall. Later, Rocky allegedly fired two shots in Relli’s direction. Relli has said that he was hit with bullet fragments and suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday August 15, that the rapper is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

George said;

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Rocky will be arraigned on Wednesday Augusy 17. The “Praise the Lord” artist had been taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after arriving in LAX airport with girlfriend Rihanna in April. He was released on $550,000 bail.

Rocky previously found himself in legal hot water in 2019 when he was arrested and jailed in Sweden for a month for his involvement in a street fight with alleged “drug addicts.”

The rapper and Rihanna welcomed their first child together, a boy, on May 13. The pair started dating in 2020, and the “Umbrella” singer announced her pregnancy in January.