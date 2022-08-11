Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – The victim of 2021 shooting involving U.S. rapper, A$AP Rocky has identified himself as A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli.

On Wednesday, August 10, Rolling Stone reported Relli, born Terell Ephron, has come forward as the person A$AP Rocky allegedly shot in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021.

According to a statement provided to RS from Ephron’s attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, Rocky persuaded Relli to meet him at the location “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.”

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the statement claims. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Relli’s attorney claims Relli has encountered “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident,” as well as suffering physical injuries. He plans to file a civil lawsuit against A$AP Rocky.

Recall, A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, in connection to the then six-month-old incident. The same day, conducted a raid on the home that reportedly yielded multiple guns. Rocky posted a $550,000 bond and was released.

At the time of the arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department released the following statement about the incident: “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood area.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.

“Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information, which helped identify the suspect(s) involved.”

A$AP Rocky’s next court hearing in connection with the shooting is set for Aug. 17.