Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 August 2022 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to a viral photo of a young man who accidentally exposed his torn underwear while spoiling a slay queen in a restaurant.

He has money to take a slay queen out for a date but he can’t buy new underwear.

A social media user shared the photo and hilariously captioned it, “Dear fellow man, before you send her that fare, before you pay for her hair makeup, before you take her for pizza or shopping, make sure you don’t have even a single torn underwear or vest,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.