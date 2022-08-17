Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – A Nigerian man set tongues wagging after he shared a hilarious video of his father checking into a hotel room with a light-skinned woman believed to be his ‘mpango wa kando’.

They walked majestically into the hotel room for the ‘usual business’ while holding hands

The man identified as Michael filmed his dad and cheered him as he walked into the hotel room with the beautiful woman

“Big boy! Big Boy” he shouted as he filmed the two.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.