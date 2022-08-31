Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 – Supporters of Mombasa governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir took to the streets to celebrate after he was declared the winner by IEBC.
Nassir, who previously served as a member of parliament, garnered 119,083 votes against his closest rival UDA’s Hassan Omar, who got 98,108 votes.
A well-endowed woman stole the show during the celebrations after she displayed her dancing skills.
She twerked her big booty in public while dancing to a popular Ohangla song.
Men could be seen staring at her big ‘nyash’ like zombies.
Watch the video.
