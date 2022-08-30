Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – A supermarket attendant was arrested after he was caught on CCTV trying to steal a baby from a mother.

In the two-minute video, the mother and the child are seen shopping in a busy supermarket.

She places her baby in the trolley and opens the freezer to look for items.

A man wearing a plastic apron fast approaches and picks the baby from the trolley before walking away.

The mother suddenly realizes the baby has disappeared and when she turns around, she sees the man trying to walk away with the infant.

She quickly grabs the baby from the man.

He then begins talking to the mother and holds on to her baby.

In a Facebook post, the mother cautioned other parents to be wary and narrated what happened.

She said when she confronted the man and demanded to know why he picked up her daughter without her consent, he started smiling.

“He is smiling and laughing, telling me he walked past the trolley and my daughter’s arms were up, so he picked her up. I am frozen and confused.

“Why is he laughing? Behind me is another staff member – also laughing. I keep saying this is not funny, you don’t touch a child, you don’t take a child … this isn’t a joke and I don’t find it amusing, ‘’ she wrote on Facebook.

The woman said she reported the incident to the management and the rogue attendant was arrested.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.